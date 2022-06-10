Henderson Pride Fest kicks off at Galleria

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2nd Annual LGBTQ Henderson Pride Fest kicks off Friday evening in the parking lot of the Galleria at Sunset Mall. Festival-goers can expect live entertainment from members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community, bouncy houses for children, food vendors and more.

"This will be a family-friendly event," said Chris Davin with the Henderson Equality Center.

Organizers scrambled to find a new venue after the City of Henderson pulled out as a sponsor one month before the event was set to take place. Davin said that the City withdrew sponsorship because their visions no longer aligned. Davin said that it was disappointing to hear that the City wanted to censor some of the names of the performers.

"To go to the point where we had to censor names to make the community feel that it wasn’t derogatory or that it wasn’t sexual that it was just the artist to perform," Davin said. "Music is music. Entertainment is entertainment."

This year, the theme for Henderson Pride Fest is "Embrace Equality." General admission is $5. Children who are 17 years old and younger are free. Proceeds will go to the Henderson Equality Center. The event is Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.