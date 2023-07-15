Henderson police: Suspect dies from apparent drug overdose after being arrested

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A suspect has died after being arrested by Henderson Police.

According to the Henderson Police Department, this all started on July 12 when officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Ladywood Lane. That's near East Horizon Drive, Skyline Road, and O Callaghan Park.

When officers arrived, police said the 57-year-old man had barricaded himself inside of a home and originally refused to come out. However, they said he ended up complying, surrendered peacefully, and was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital due to self-inflicted injuries but after being treated, he was taken to the Henderson Detention Center. The man was facing multiple charges including domestic battery by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, battery to commit sexual assault resulting in bodily harm, coercion with force, and being a convicted person that failed to register with law enforcement.

While the suspect was being booked, police said he told them he had taken "numerous amounts of prescription medications" before he was arrested. According to Henderson police, they took the suspect back to the hospital.

Department officials said the next day, medical staff were working to stabilize the suspect but his health continued to get worse. He was pronounced dead later that night.

The Henderson Police Department said they've opened an investigation due to the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

His identify will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after the next of kin have been notified.