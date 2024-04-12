Watch Now
Henderson police responding to barricade near Olivia Parkway, Galleria Drive

Posted at 2:22 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 17:26:19-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are asking the public to avoid the area near Olivia Parkway and Galleria Drive.

Law enforcement is responding to a barricade with a possibly armed subject at a home in the 200 block of Callen Falls Avenue.

Las Vegas police, SWAT, and CNT teams are on the scene to assist.

Olivia Parkway at Galleria and southbound Galleria at Cadence is currently closed to through traffic while this incident is being investigated.

No further details have been provided, as of 2:15 p.m.

This is a developing story and Channel 13 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will continue to update it as new information is made available.

