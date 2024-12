HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Friday night, at around 7:07 p.m., Henderson Police responded to an accident involving three vehicles and a head-on collision at Horizon Ridge Parkway.

Three individuals have been transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

It is unsure whether speed or impairment played a factor in the accident.

Horizon Ridge Parkway is closed from Lemon Gold to Las Palmas Entrada in both directions.

It is unknown when they'll be open again.

This is an ongoing investigation.