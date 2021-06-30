Watch
Henderson police respond to a possible burglary call, find dead person

Henderson Police Department
Henderson police generic
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 10:19 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 01:38:41-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On June 29, at about 5:30 p.m., the City of Henderson Police Department was called to the 800 block of Aspen Peak Loop regarding a possible burglary in progress.

Responding officers say as they were walking through the residence to check it, they discovered a deceased individual.

The name of the person as well as cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

As this is an open investigation, no further details were released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

