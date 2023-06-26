Henderson police release name of victim, officer involved in Saturday shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is revealing more details about what led up to the department's first officer-involved shooting of 2023.

Investigators said this happened at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday at the 200 block of West Sunset Road.

Police said they had received calls that a man had stolen an item from a nearby store and ran away to a bus stop. He was identified as 53-year-old Steven Brucker. Officers said they also learned Brucker had several outstanding warrants.

While speaking with Brucker, police said he refused to cooperate and pointed out a gun that he initially put against his head. Investigators said they tried to deescalate the situation while additional officers arrived to help. Police said Brucker then walked across Sunset Road and started to make his way towards Desert Sands RV Park. That's when investigators said he pointed the gun at officers before he was shot.

Brucker was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Department officials stated Officer Tyler Travers was the person who shot Brucker. Travers has been employed with the Henderson Police Department since Dec. 2017 and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.