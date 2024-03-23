Henderson probationary police officer arrested for DUI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A probationary police officer with the Henderson Police Department has been arrested and is facing DUI charges.

According to the Henderson Police Department, 34-year-old Chasen Bradford was arrested on Friday night and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

The department said Bradford was hired by the City of Henderson on Sept. 25, 2023. As of Saturday, he is no longer employed by HPD.

Police said the investigation is still open and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911 or call 311. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to their website at crimestoppersofnv.com.