Henderson police officer accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Henderson police officer arrested last week is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, an arrest report released Monday reveals.

Zachary Winningham, 38, initially told officers that his ex-girlfriend, a fellow police officer, hit him. The other officer told police Winningham pushed her down in the stairwell at the police station. Winningham was ultimately arrested for domestic battery.

According to the arrest report obtained by 13 Action News, Winningham told investigators he is "toxic" and "crazy" and said he treated the woman badly but "has never done anything illegal to her."

Winningham was hired by the City of Henderson on Dec. 26, 2017 and is now on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

