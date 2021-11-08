Henderson police officer arrested, facing domestic battery charge

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department reports it has arrested one of its own officers.

Henderson officer Zachary Winningham, 38, was arrested and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Sunday. He is facing a count of domestic battery (first), a misdemeanor offense, according to the HPD.

Winningham was hired by the city of Henderson on December 26, 2017, and is currently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.

Henderson authorities say the investigation remains ongoing with no further immediate details released.

Anyone with further information was urged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.