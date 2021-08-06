Henderson police looking for help in identifying woman who drowned

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman who was found on May 17 in a lake adjacent to Summer House Drive.

The police department posted a sketch of the woman to their Facebook page on Thursday.

According to the Facebook post, the drowning victim is a woman between the ages of 60 and 65 with red hair.

ORIGINAL STORY: Henderson police investigating possible drowning near Lake Las Vegas

She was wearing multi-color leggings and a gray, long-sleeve "Christmas" t-shirt with red sleeves and a unique "Mistletoad" design on the front. She was also wearing slip-on athletic shoes.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Detective Michael Condratovich 702-267-4750, the Henderson Police Department 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.