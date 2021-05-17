Henderson police investigating possible drowning near Lake Las Vegas

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police and Fire departments say they responded to the 20 block of Summer House Drive on Lake Las Vegas regarding a possible drowning incident at about 3:25 p.m. May 17.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation shows a confirmed deceased adult individual was located in the lake adjacent to Summer House Drive.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to provide at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

