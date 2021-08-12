Henderson police investigating shooting, one person injured

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to Sunset Road near Stephanie Street in regards to a shooting victim tonight at about 9:35 p.m.

Police say the preliminary information is that officers arrived on the scene and located an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The female was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

It was determined the shooting incident occurred at the 100 block of North Boulder Highway.

The shooter has not been located and authorities currently have no further information about the person.

Authorities say this is an active scene and an open investigation; therefore, no further information wasprovided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

