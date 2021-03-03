Henderson police investigate reports of shots fired, nothing found so far

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson police officers responded to North Green Valley Parkway near Warm Springs Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. after a report of shots fired in the area.

The department says no shooters or injured people were located on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional details were immediately available.

