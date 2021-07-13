Henderson police investigate after man approaches officer with apparent gunshot wound to face

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department says while an officer was on the scene of an unrelated incident near West Sunset Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, a 58-year-old male from inside the location came out with an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

Police say preliminarily, it is unknown whether or not the injuries were self-inflicted or had been caused by an unknown person, and no other victims were located or reported.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, according to authorities.

This is an ongoing and open investigation and no further information was provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

