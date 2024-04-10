Henderson Police hopeful new technology could help keep officers safe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department rolled out new technology that could help them crack down on drivers who run red lights across the city.

Sgt. Roger Matuszak said red light indicators were installed on traffic poles in 12 intersections across the city.

"The intersections were chosen for volume of traffic, public outcry, as well accident data at those intersections, so that’s what we are trying to curtail," Matuszak said.

He said the new LED lights attached to the traffic poles allow officers to look for red light violators from a safe distance.

"When the signal cycles to red, the indicator turns color. For left turn lanes, it’s a blue one. For straight through, it’s a red one. And it merely cycles at the same time as the lights. So the officer can see what the signal is doing without having to look at the signal," Matuszak said. "That allows them to enter the flow of traffic with the flow of traffic rather than trying to cross an intersection to chase a red-light violator. So it makes it a little safer for us to conduct enforcement."

Matuszak tells Channel 13 the department has been trying out the red-light indicators for over a month and are hopeful it could help keep officers safe, lower crashes around the community and help drivers make better choices.

He said this new technology was made possible with the help of a grant from the Clark County Office of Public Safety.

"It took a while to install them, but now that they are installed, we are trying to do more enforcement with them and collect data to see if they are a viable option and buy more in the future," Matuszak said.

Henderson police said the red light indicators were installed near the following intersections:



Boulder and Lake Mead

Boulder and Horizon

Sunset and Marks

Sunset and Stephanie

Stephanie and Warm Springs

St. Rose and Eastern

St. Rose and Raiders Way

Eastern and Horizon Ridge

Horizon Ridge and Green Valley

They also shared the the total number of crashes reported at those intersections from 2022-2023.

Henderson officials said if the red-light indicators are successful, the new technology could be installed at additional intersections across the city.