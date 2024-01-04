Watch Now
Henderson police detain two people in burglary investigation

Posted at 11:28 AM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 18:14:13-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two people have been detained after Henderson police responded to a call on Thursday morning.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Chateau Drive around 8:15 a.m. "in reference to suspicious circumstances".

Investigators originally said that one person was "outstanding and possibly barricaded" in a home.

Henderson police released an update stating that as of 1:05 p.m, a third person was not found at the scene. SWAT and crisis negotiators have been cleared from the scene.

They added that the incident has been classified as a burglary. No further details have been released, as of 3:15 p.m.

