Henderson police detain two people due to 'suspicious circumstances'

Posted at 11:28 AM, Jan 04, 2024
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two people have been detained after Henderson police responded to a call on Thursday morning.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Chateau Drive around 8:15 a.m. "in reference to suspicious circumstances"

SWAT and crisis negotiators are on the scene, as of 11:30 a.m., according to Henderson police.

Investigators said one person is "outstanding and possibly barricaded within a residence".

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will update it with the latest information as we receive it.

