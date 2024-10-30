Henderson police are expanding their ALPR system. What does this mean for you

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is expanding the scope of its license plate reader technology.

On Wednesday, the police department announced the addition of new Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) pole cameras that will be placed at various locations throughout the city.

HPD said 54 cameras have been added to their in-car systems for portability ease and usage should the need arise.

The cameras were secured through a grant from State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

What does this mean for you

First, let's start with: What is ALPR technology? Henderson police said ALPR tech captures passing vehicles’ license plate information. ALPR tech converts plate text into recognizable characters. From there, the software checks the characters against a list of plates that are flagged as “vehicles of interest” – such as stolen cars, suspected vehicles involved in criminal activity, or missing/endangered people.

What about privacy concerns? Henderson police said ALPR tech does not provide surveillance of personal information or individuals inside a vehicle. It only focuses on capturing and recognizing license plate data.

Tell me more about this data collection. According to HPD, “The data captured by the ALPR unit itself is entirely anonymous. Officers can only identify the registered owner of a vehicle by querying a separate, secure state government database of vehicle license plate records, which is restricted, controlled, and audited.”

Back in 2018, Channel 13 covered a similar story when the Mesquite Police Department began implementing ALPR technology on their vehicles. Even back then, concerns over comprising people's security and safety.

Henderson police said they have been using ALPR tech in a limited capacity since April 2011. They also affirmed that ALPR tech plays a crucial role in solving crimes and therefore helps create a safe environment.