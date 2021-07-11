Henderson PD: Driver killed in crash after losing control of Jeep

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Windmill and North Green Valley parkways in reference to a collision involving a single vehicle at about 5:45 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a black 2016 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Windmill Parkway approaching the intersection at North Green Valley Parkway before the driver of the Jeep lost control of his vehicle and veered left into the center median, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The Jeep then collided with a light pole and landscaping with police saying impairment and speed were considered factors in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic in the area was diverted for approximately four hours while fatal accident investigators conducted their investigation.

The name of the person killed will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after family has been notified.

Police say this was the fifth accident-related fatality so far in 2021 in the Henderson area.