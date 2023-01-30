Henderson officials have subject in custody that 'discharged firearm in the air'

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police and Fire Department responded near the area of St. Rose Pkwy and Spencer Street Sunday afternoon regarding a subject discharging a firearm in the air.

Police arrived to the location of the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive at about 12:03 p.m.. SWAT and CNT were also requested on scene.

"After a brief period, the suspect complied, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident," Henderson officials said.

Police said no injuries were reported during the incident.

This is an active investigation with no further details to provide according to police.