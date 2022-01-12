Watch
Henderson offers all-day programs for kids after CCSD cancellations

Henderson Sports&Rec
Henderson's Battle Born Kids program is available for working parents to send their children on the days CCSD has canceled school, for the price of $27 per child per day.
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 20:26:42-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is offering all-day programs to help working parents whose schedules may have been thrown into disarray after the Clark County School District canceled two extra days of school this week.

READ: CCSD cancels 2 school days, citing 'extreme' staff shortage, rising COVID cases

Tuesday, the district announced classes are now canceled on Friday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 18. Classes were already canceled for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Jan. 17.

On Jan. 14, 17, and 18, Henderson's recreation centers will host Battle Born Kids and Teens programs for $27 per day per child.

The program runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kids ages 5 through 11 and teens ages 12 through 14 are eligible.

Registration is available through the city's website here.

