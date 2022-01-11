CCSD cancels school days for 'pause,' citing 'extreme' staff shortage, rising COVID cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District announced a five-day "pause" of school operations due to "extreme staffing shortages based on the high number of COVID-19 cases."

The so-called five-day pause cancels two additional days of classes during what would already have been a three-day weekend with the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The 2021-22 district calendar will be adjusted to reflect the change, which the district said will "promote a safe, healthy learning environment in our schools to 'Stop the Spread' in order to continue face-to-face instruction."

CCSD operations will cease from Friday, Jan. 14 through Tuesday, Jan. 18. That includes all athletics, the Safekey after-school program, field trips, and before-and-after school activities.

Friday is categorized as a staff development day and Tuesday was billed as a "contingency day." Staff are required to work from home both days.

Regular in-person instruction will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

In order to make up for the canceled days of instruction, CCSD announced class would now be held on Monday, Feb. 7 and Tuesday, April 25, which were previously scheduled as staff contingency days.