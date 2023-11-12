Henderson non-profit providing seniors, veterans with medical support

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Vicki Burten, reflecting on her husband's 30-year service in the Air Force, shared, "My husband was in the Air Force for 30 years and three days. He always stuck those three days in."

Vicki's husband, Gene, retired from the Air Force. Recalling his early military days during the Vietnam era, Vicki emphasized the challenges faced by veterans at that time.

Two years ago, when Gene fell ill, Vicki became his primary caregiver, facing challenges like transporting him to medical appointments.

In her search for assistance, Vicki discovered the Foundation for Assisting Seniors, which provided vital support, including necessary equipment.

"I came in, they helped me, and it was a very bad day. I was scared, and they sat me down, figured out what I needed. I got home and was able to get my husband to the doctors," Vicki explained.

Contrary to its name, the foundation's mission extends beyond assisting seniors; it actively supports veterans of all ages.

Carol Chapman, the foundation's president, stated, "Our mission is to keep people like seniors and veterans in their homes independently for as long as possible. And that means loaning medical equipment, maybe doing light home maintenance, like changing air filters or light bulbs."

Vicki highlighted the significant relief the foundation provided, especially during the challenging period before her husband's passing.

Vicki aims to pay it forward by volunteering, emphasizing, "They saved my life. My life was very lost after my husband passed away. And I didn't know what I was going to do with myself. And I have a place to go every day. And I help people."