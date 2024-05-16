Henderson neighbors demand answers after 37-hour deadly barricade

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Residents in a quiet Cadence community in Henderson want answers after a 37-hour-long barricade situation in April.

The standoff ended with a suspect found dead in the attic and extensive damage to the townhouse building.

"You were like a prisoner in your house for those couple days," said Kim Sui, a neighbor who lives just a few houses away from where the barricade took place.

Sui said she couldn't leave the house that weekend and had to stay secluded at home.

The incident happened on April 12. Henderson police were searching for a kidnapping suspect who they said was barricading himself in a condo near Galleria Drive and Water Street.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Trevor Cooper. Police said Cooper was armed with a rifle and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Henderson police used SWAT and crisis negotiation teams and were assisted by Metro, North Las Vegas Police and even the FBI. Police said Cooper had no hostages.

On Tuesday, Henderson police released the audio and bodycam footage from that incident.

Sui said she still has a lot of questions.

"It really didn't show much except that they went in after the fact," Sui said. "What happened before that? Why didn't they do it right then?"

The duration of the incident is something HPD even addressed in their briefing video.

Retired Metro Police lieutenant Randy Sutton said officers have to do what's best to protect the public.

"You're dealing with a barricade subject rather than a hostage. Then, time is on the side of law enforcement," Sutton said.

The incident damaged homes, displaced 20 residents, and was an expensive use of law enforcement resources.

"There's costs involved but at the end of the day, how do you put a value on human life," Sutton said.

Sutton did, however, question the tactics used in the incident.

"Utilization of construction equipment to tear the house and get into that house is not used very often," Sutton said.

Because HPD released the briefing video on YouTube, media did not have the opportunity to ask questions.

So Channel 13 reached out to the City of Henderson for more answers. We asked what the cost of the incident was, from personnel to property damage, and why the incident took more than a day to resolve.

We did not get answers to those questions but a police spokesperson said:

"Our office/department does not track salaries of other agencies" and "there is no further information available as this is still an open investigation."

Channel 13 also reached out to the Department of Justice. A spokesperson said often, local law enforcement agencies set their own policies on media release.

Henderson Police's media policy states certain investigation information may not be released. You can read the full media policy below.

A City of Henderson spokesperson said the Homeowners Association is responsible for fixing the damage to the building and property owners are responsible for fixing damage to their individual townhomes.