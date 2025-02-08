Henderson mother claims man exposed himself to her daughter inside LDS church

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson mother is speaking out to Channel 13, saying she wants parents all around the valley to be on high alert after she claims her daughter witnessed a "strange man" exposing himself inside their church hallway on Jan. 26.

The mother, Samantha, didn't want to share her last name or show her face on camera for fear of retaliation from the man. She said the man was a stranger to her Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregation, which meets near Racetrack Road and Burkholder Boulevard on Sundays.

"You always think, 'Oh, it'll never happen to me,' and it could," Samantha said. "He was whistling and snapping at her. She looked, saw himself exposed, and then he started walking toward her, trying to get her."

Samantha said her daughter ran to her in tears after the incident.

"My first initial reaction was like, 'Wait, what? This is church; this doesn't happen here,'" Samantha said. "Then, it was Mama Bear — he doesn't have to fear these men. He has to fear me."

Church members called Henderson police and searched for the man inside and outside the church building. He wasn't found, according to Samantha and a police report obtained by Channel 13.

Samantha said the conversation around her church community in the wake of what she claims happened to her daughter has been centered on keeping the kids and their church safe — adding she's no longer letting her kids walk alone to and from school and that she's felt extremely supported by her church.

"They're willing to do whatever it takes to help keep her mental health good. They're getting us therapy through church [counseling] services," Samantha said.

She also shared with Channel 13 an email her church's leadership sent out following the incident with her daughter:

In it, church leaders said they're limiting ways into the building and will have church members walk the hallways during services. They also recommended parents accompany their children to the restroom and water fountains in the building.

Samantha said she feels satisfied with the additional security measures and how church leadership handled the communication surrounding what happened.

The email also mentions similar instances happening at other Latter-day Saint churches around Las Vegas but doesn't include specific details.

Channel 13 reached out to the LDS Church Administration Office in Salt Lake City.

When first reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, a church communications representative said it was the first time they personally heard about this particular situation and told us they would look into it.

They called back Thursday afternoon and directed us back to local law enforcement.

Samantha said she and her family are hoping to see the man arrested.

Charges will be pressed. I'll make sure he spends the rest of his life in prison if I have to.

If you have any information about the suspect or what happened inside the LDS church at Burkholder and Racetrack Road on Jan. 26, you're encouraged to contact the Henderson Police Department and reference Report Number 25-01608.