LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Lake Mead continues to recede to an all-time low of 28 percent capacity, one local man says he's doing his part in helping preserve more water.

Wes Roberts says he decided to remove all of the grass in his yard and replace it with artificial fill.

To keep a beautiful plant-filled scenery in his yard, Roberts added a floral mural to his back yard fence and a golf-course one to his front yard fence.

“With the murals, we enjoy being out here on our patio," said Roberts. "That’s the reason we did it.”

The Southern Nevada Water Authority paid Roberts, by the square footage, to remove grass from his lawn to help preserve water.

In June, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner, Camille Touton, gave all entities that use water from the Colorado River 60 days to agree on a joint plan to reduce water use even more than they do now.

If there's no agreement, her agency will likely mandate cutbacks.

