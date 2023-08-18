Henderson man extends aloha spirit to Maui wildfire victims through softball connection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Price Hansen, a Henderson resident, has forged a strong bond with the island of Maui, driven by his passion for softball and his desire to make a difference in the lives of young athletes.

Price Hansen is the visionary behind USA Preps, a Las Vegas-based organization that coordinates softball camps and tournaments while aiding players in securing college scholarships. His connection to the island of Maui began a decade ago when he engaged in a conversation with the University of Hawaii softball coach.

"She had mentioned to me that there's a lot of players on the islands that are really talented, and it just costs too much money to come out to the mainland," Hansen shared.

Inspired to make a change, Price took action. Every summer, he extends a helping hand by flying 10-12 players from Hawaii to Las Vegas for his softball camp. This unique opportunity not only involves honing their softball skills but also facilitates interactions with college coaches.

"Next thing you know, I've got friends like literally I would say probably a couple of hundred families between Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island. That I'm friends with their players who have played for us. We've helped them to get scholarships and they become ohana," Price remarked.

In the wake of the recent devastating wildfires that swept through Maui, Price Hansen knew he could play a crucial role. Despite being 2,600 miles away, he decided to open his home to those in need.

"I know that I'm 2,600 miles away and a five-hour flight or five-and-a-half hour flight. But, maybe somebody can come here and rest up and have a clear head and not have obligations, financial hardship, anything like that for a few months," Price explained.

Looking ahead, Price eagerly anticipates welcoming a Maui family into his home in the coming weeks.