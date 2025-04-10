Henderson man arrested after carving 'Nazi' into side of Tesla Cybertruck

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 21-year-old man was arrested after carving a swastika and the word "Nazi" into the side of a Tesla Cybertruck.

Henderson police said the incident happened on Monday night in a parking lot near Water Street.

Police have identified the suspect as Charles Griffith who has been charged with one count of damaging a vehicle.

No further details about the incident were revealed by police who stated that is because it is still an open investigation.

Court records show that Griffith posted a $2,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday.