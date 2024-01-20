Henderson locals stepping up to help family impacted by devastating Lahaina fires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Perez family, who lost everything in the devastating Maui Fires, discovered a beacon of hope in the Henderson community.

After watching our report last week, a compassionate local stepped up, lifting a significant financial burden for this new family in town.

Braazlee and Sergio Perez, and their two younger children, faced plenty of challenges after they decided to leave their home in Lahaina and move to Southern Nevada.

One of their biggest hurdles was their truck, which was on the verge of breaking down.

"Our truck has been acting up so we had to spend money to fix that and we can't afford another vehicle," Braazlee told us.

Little did they know, their story would touch the hearts of the Henderson community.

Christopher Rich, owner of Sonny's Auto Repair in Henderson received a call from Tom Layton, a Henderson resident who saw our original story about the Perez family.

KTNV Christopher Rich talks with KTNV's Abel Garcia about repairs being done at Sonny's Auto Repair in Henderson to help the Perez family.

Tom asked Chris if he would work with him to repair their truck. Chris agreed and quickly responded to the call to action.

"When we heard their story, we wanted to help out and reach out and get their vehicle fixed up for them," Rich said.

We asked Rich how long he thinks the car would have lasted on the road without the work the two of them put into it.

"I don't think they had much longer the transmission was going to go out soon and the brakes were very scary..."

Not only did they take care of the brakes and transmission but the airbag system as well. Rich says these repairs could have set the Perez family back nearly $3,000. But, the men completely covered the costs for the family.

ABEL: "Did you ever expect to be here a week later and have one of those burdens taken off of your shoulders?"

BRAAZLEE and SERGIO: "No, no we are riding a roller coaster of everyday, miracles do happen.

But, it didn't stop there, one more heartwarming twist to this tale. Henderson resident Elizabeth Buck overheard the Perez family's story when they dropped off their car and she also wanted to help.

"We got a car rented for them so they could go out and do all the things they need to do, pick up the kids from school and all those normal things, you just can't walk in this town," Buck said.

The unwavering support from the Henderson community is a testament to the power of unity. Together, these three have turned a family's struggle into a story of overwhelming support and generosity.

