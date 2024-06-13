Henderson launches 'Check Your Seats in the Heat' campaign to prevent hot car tragedies

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Professional Fire Fighters and the City of Henderson are launching their annual safety campaign, "Check Your Seats in the Heat," aimed at spreading awareness about the dangers of leaving children, pets, and the elderly in hot vehicles during the summer months.

Temperatures in a vehicle can rise 30 degrees higher than outside in just 10 minutes, quickly becoming life-threatening.

The campaign, launched over a decade ago, includes a reenactment of what occurs when a child is left in a car and the fire department rescues the child. It also highlights the severe risks associated with hot vehicles.

Henderson Professional Fire Fighters President Dan Pentkowski said that emergencies involving children locked in cars happen frequently in Southern Nevada.

"Every day in Southern Nevada, there is a call for a child locked inside a hot car. Our campaign, which started in 2010, brings awareness to the deadly consequences of heat," Pentkowski said.

For more information, visitcheckyourseat.com.