Henderson landscape artist wins Made In Vegas art competition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Henderson artist is being recognized for his work after winning the Park West gallery's third annual Made in Vegas art competition. According to gallery officials, landscape artist Kevin Tice was selected out of hundreds of entries.

"I am truly honored and humbled to be named the champion of the annual Park West Gallery Made in Vegas artist competition," Tice said. "Witnessing the incredible talent of my fellow contestants has been a source of inspiration. Winning this competition is not just a personal triumph, but a testament to the power of shared creativity. I love this artistic journey that I've chosen and am grateful for the opportunity to connect with others and share my art."

As the winner, Tice has received a contract offer from Park West Gallery. The gallery will also host a three-month exhibition of his artwork and his paintings will hang alongside pieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, and Renoir at their gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

"We were looking to shine a light and bring attention to the diverse and immensely talented Las Vegas art community," said John Block, Executive Vice President at Park West Gallery. "We were blown away by Kevin Tice's work and are thrilled to not only name him as our 2023 winner, but to welcome him to the Park West Gallery Family. We're looking forward to his journey and know he'll be a tremendous ambassador for the community."