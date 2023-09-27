Watch Now
Henderson house fire leaves at least one person dead

2 homes damaged in Henderson fire
Posted at 11:47 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 14:47:27-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — At least one person has found dead after a house fire in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, this happened on Wednesday at 8:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kransten Drive.

Investigators said while putting out the fire, a person was found dead inside the home.

Fire officials said the person's name and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after notifying the next of kin.

As of 11:45 a.m., the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the person's death are unknown and being investigated by the Henderson Fire Department Fire Inspector as well as detectives from the Henderson Police Department.

