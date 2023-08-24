Henderson fire crews conduct swift water rescue training at Cowabunga Bay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As tropical and monsoon storms make their way in and out of the valley this summer, firefighters are training to save residents from potential flood waters.

Wednesday, Channel 13 got a first-hand look at Henderson Fire Department's swift water rescue training at Cowabunga Bay.

"We'll use the lazy river, and we'll try and mimic a flood control channel, and we'll go through our skills that we would do for firefighter self-rescue and victim rescue,” said Captain Jon Atkin of the Henderson Fire Department.

Captain Atkin says they utilize Cowabunga Bay’s waves to perform about 20 drills- including pulling victims out of the water and utilizing rope rescue systems.

Cowabunga Bay pumps up their operation for the fire crews to practice.

“The river and the wave pool normally have that at about half speed. Today, we crank everything up to full speed for these guys, and it's pretty fun to watch them,” said Matt Massey, park manager at Cowabunga Bay.

The Regional Flood Control District says flood waters have been blamed for at least two dozen deaths in Southern Nevada since 1990. Just last summer, the bodies of two people were found in a flood channel just east of the Strip.