Henderson families seek justice after dog attack sends 2 middle-schoolers to hospital

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Families in Henderson are searching for the owner of a dog who they say sent two middle-schoolers to the hospital.

11-year-old Reed Flores was riding his electric scooter to school in the MacDonald Ranch area when he was attacked, his mother tells Channel 13.

Asked where the dog bit him, Reed pointed to his knee.

"I feel it right here," he said.

“I was going by a guy and his dog and when I was going around him, one of the dogs just leaped at me. Yeah, like they just lunged at me.”

This caused several injuries. Reed says he had bruises on his back and legs, and needed several stitches to close the wound.

“Skin flapped over; you could see flesh on the wound. He was beside himself," said Reed's mom, Kellie.

Kellie Flores Kellie Flores provided these photos of her son Reed's injuries after she says he was attacked by a dog while riding his scooter in Henderson last month.

Kellie says when she was rushing her son to the hospital after the attack on Aug. 29, they passed the area where it happened — near the intersection of Sandy Ridge Avenue and Summit Grove Drive. There, she says she saw first responders tending to one of Reed's classmates.

“And I rolled down the window and asked if she was bit by a dog and they said yes," Kellie said.

She says both kids had to go to the hospital — and since the families didn't know the dog or its vaccination history, they had to take preventative measures.

"They had to get rabies shots the day of, and they had to go back three more times," Kellie said.

They believe it was the same dog that attacked the kids, and that it was off-leash.

A resident living nearby sent Channel 13 security camera videos of a man walking three dogs — first toward the scene of the first attack before it happened, then away from the scene just minutes later.

The Flores family believe the man in the video is the owner of the three dogs, and at least one of them is responsible for the attacks. The Flores family and others in the neighborhood claim they have not seen the man or the dogs since.

Henderson Police and Animal Control investigated this incident. Residents say they even looked at the same security camera videos Channel 13 obtained, but they told us the investigation is closed after not being able to find or identify the dog owner. Kellie tells us she doesn't believe that's OK.

While Reed's wounds may be healing, this attack had a lasting impact on him. She says he had to stop playing soccer or riding his scooter while his wounds heal.

KTNV 11-year-old Reed Flores tells Channel 13 about the dog encounter that sent him to the hospital.

Reed tells us he's no longer riding his scooter to school "because I don't want to get bit again."

Despite the investigation being closed, the Flores family tells Channel 13 they want the dog owner to be found and held accountable for what his dog did.