'What am I going to go home to?': Henderson couple says solar panel install caused major roof leak

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson couple says they're sick and tired of getting the runaround.

They claim solar panels installed on their roof caused significant damage and major heartache. So, they contacted Channel 13.

"I'm not after anything other than my stinking roof to be fixed properly and the panels to no longer be my responsibility," said homeowner Seana Aivaz.

RESCIND CONTRACT

Seana and her husband, Jason, don't want their solar panels anymore.

"Rescind the contract, replace our roof, and that's that. We can end all of this," Jason said.

The Henderson couple hired Sunnova Energy back in 2020 and their panels were installed by subcontractor Titan Solar. Jason said their issues started almost immediately.

"About a month later, a windstorm came through and knocked three or four of the panels off of their moorings."

Sunnova was contacted and Titan was sent out to make the necessary repairs. But Jason said it went from bad to worse.

"At first, we saw just some browning, some staining in the ceiling."

LEAKING ROOF

He said the roof started leaking and now, these spots have appeared in three different rooms. So, Sunnova was contacted and Titan was sent out again.

"They went up and they found a bunch of the mounts had been screwed in, but not sealed," Jason said.

The couple said repairs were allegedly made. However, during a storm this past summer, rain came pouring into their master bedroom.

"I mean, we had pots and pans collecting. It was on our bed. It was all over our dresser. It's been like this for a couple of months now," Seana said.

She and Jason have called Sunnova for relief, but said they've been getting the runaround by repeatedly being told they need to speak with Titan.

"This is not my job. It's not my job to make sure the subcontractor is getting contacted," Jason said.

"Every time it rains, I get upset and anxious. What am I going to go home to?" Seana questioned.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION

Frustrated and not sure where to turn, the couple called us. At Channel 13, we fight to get you answers so we contacted the Nevada State Contractors Board.

"There is an ongoing investigation," Director of Investigations, David Behar, said.

He told Channel 13 they can't get into specifics involving an ongoing case. However, we're told Sunnova is in good standing and Titan's license currently limits the number of projects their allowed to take on.

"They've been going through some disciplinary action that's still ongoing. Currently, they're under a probationary status," Behar said.

Channel 13 also reached out to Titan Solar and Sunnova Energy. Now, after months and months of headaches, the solar panels have been removed and the roof is finally being repaired at no cost to the Aivaz family.

TITAN STATEMENT

Neither company would agree to speak with us on camera but issued statements.

"With over 20,000 residential installs annually, Titan prides itself on providing excellence and our employees strive for 100% customer satisfaction," Titan officials said in a statement. "Titan is intently focused on resolving customer issues promptly and Titan representatives are in regular communication with the Aivaz family."

"Roof repairs will be successfully completed by the end of the week, and our team is currently collaborating with the Aivaz family on interior repair projects," Titan Representative told Channel 13. "We are prepared to send a team out within 24 hours of confirmation from the Aivaz family that the next phase of work can proceed. Their satisfaction is our utmost priority, and we are delighted that the revocation of the suspension has allowed us to work swiftly on behalf of all of our Nevada customers."

SUNNOVA STATEMENT

"After a comprehensive examination of Aivaz's service case, we are actively addressing the identified issues. The repairs are underway and are being covered by the dealer, Titan Solar, via their insurance," Sunnova officials said in a statment. "The customer is satisfied with the progress made and we are actively monitoring the case. We sincerely appreciate your understanding throughout this process."

If you have a complaint involving a solar company or any other contractor, be sure to file a complaint with the state.