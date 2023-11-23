Henderson, College of Southern Nevada launching small business assistance program

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Small businesses in Henderson could soon get a boost.

On Wednesday, city officials announced they will be partnering up with the College of Southern Nevada to launch the Henderson Small Business Assistance Program.

"99.9% of businesses across the U.S. are small businesses and the City of Henderson is committed to supporting their growth in our community," said Director of Economic Development and Tourism Jared Smith. "This program provides a unique opportunity to give these small businesses customized support based on their needs and we are happy to again partner with CSN to support the long-term success of our companies."

The program will be funded by the City of Henderson, which has set aside nearly $100,000 to support small businesses as part of their "Economic Vitality" strategic goals. It will also be administered by the College of Southern Nevada and NV Grow.

According to city officials, the program will be open to late-stage startup companies that have had their main place of business in Henderson for at least two years and generate between $50,000 to $700,000 in revenue.

The application process is scheduled to begin in December and more information will be posted on NV Grow's website.