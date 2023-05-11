Henderson business owner hopes to change the Asian narrative

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new coffee shop is open in Henderson, showcasing an Asian flare and giving many in the community a place to feel represented.

As we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Las Vegas, Abel Garcia introduces a local business owner who says her goal is to help change the Asian narrative.

Espressos are brewing and pastries are being served at Evergreen Coffee. One of the newer businesses in Henderson located on Valle Verde just north of 215.

DREAM COME TRUE

For Lovely Mempin, owning a business has always been a dream. While succeeding in a society where the opportunities for minorities are limited.

"I feel like I can fully accept myself without compromising who I am, and I am so incredibly grateful for that," says Mempin.

She wanted to create a coffee shop where everything they do is inspired by her Asian heritage.

Customer and Las Vegas resident Kyle Wong says it's businesses like this that give him a sense of belonging.

"When you have genuine Asian people coming out here representing their businesses and bringing out the culture, like tea businesses or something that's down at home it's amazing," says Wong.

From the peach mango pie she grew up eating with her family, to an Indian-style toast, these are just some of the many Asian-inspired items she's serving to bring her culture to life.

TOUGH JOURNEY

But she says the journey to becoming a business owner and being able to embrace her roots wasn't easy.

"Growing up I felt like there was a very defined narrative of what it meant to be Asian and I struggled with that because I felt like I was never good enough to be Asian or good enough to be American," says Mempin.

She was born in Manila, Philippines. She and her family moved to California when she was 3. Then to Las Vegas when she was 12.

She says she ran into culture shock and trying to figure herself out was a major challenge.

"It was really hard to see myself in the position I am in now because I never saw people like myself in those positions," says Mempin.

She says the Asian community has learned not to rock the boat and try to keep peace with everyone, suppressing their voices and keeping to themselves.

But she says by creating this business, she is trying to rewrite the Asian narrative and set an example for others here in Las Vegas.

FEELING EMPOWERED

"I feel like the Asian community in general is feeling more empowered and uplifted to come out and show how we are and introduce ourselves to the community and others moving in here," says Mempin.

For Wong, it's stories like Mempin's, he says are truly inspiring to the Asian community here in Las Vegas.

"It makes me feel proud, cause they are succeeding," says Wong.