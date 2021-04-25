Watch
Henderson authorities responded to possible child drowning

KTNV
Posted at 8:27 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 23:27:06-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On April 24 at about 06:25 p.m., Henderson Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the 300 block of Banuelo Drive regarding a possible drowning.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation determined that a 3-year old male had been located underwater.

The child was conscious and breathing but was transported to a local area hospital for precautionary reasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

