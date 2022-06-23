Watch Now
NDOT asks for public input on Henderson Interchange Project

Henderson Interchange Project
Map of Henderson Interchange Project
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting on Thursday where residents can provide input on the Henderson Interchange Project.

NDOT will present the findings of an Environmental Assessment. This is in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA). Decisions made as part of this NEPA study will lead to final design and ultimately construction. The public hearing is an opportunity to provide comments concerning cultural resources in the project area.

The project limits are from Galleria Drive on I-515 to Horizon Drive on I-11, and from Valle Verde Drive on I-215 to Van Wagenen Street on Lake Mead Parkway.

The in-person public hearing is an open house format from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m. on June 23, 2022 - Lifeguard Arena, Center Ice Room, 222 S Water Street, Henderson, NV 89015.

The virtual public hearing will be available 24 hours a day via the internet from June 8 through July 7, 2022, by clicking here.

The formal project presentation will be live-streamed June 23, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. via the NDOT Facebook page.

