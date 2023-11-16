Henderson Animal Shelter volunteers raise alarms on safety, staffing issues at city council meeting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — During the Henderson City Council meeting last Tuesday, volunteers from the Henderson Animal Shelter voiced their concerns, citing unsafe conditions for both animals and volunteers.

A volunteer expressed, "I do believe the facility is chronically understaffed," emphasizing the need for additional support. Another volunteer urged the council, saying, "We need more from you," a third volunteer highlighted cleanliness issues, stating, "The kennels aren't clean right now. We have so few volunteers coming back. It's a doggy prison."

Eight current and former Henderson Animal Shelter volunteers attended the meeting to express their concerns. The shelter, operated by the City of Henderson, currently houses around 90 to 100 dogs, excluding other animals such as cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs.

Lori Lindsay, a volunteer of seven years, said, "It's not the Hilton, as you were there today... it's Super 8." She acknowledged imperfections but emphasized the commitment of the current volunteers and staff.

Danielle Harney, the Animal Control Administrator for the City of Henderson, acknowledged the need for updates, mentioning that the building has not been expanded in its 30-year history. Harney identified the shortage of volunteers as a significant challenge.

Harney explained, "Chief Chadwick has already got us some new positions. Some of them are actually starting at the end of this month. She plans on going in front of the council asking for even more positions."

The shelter, open from 9 AM to 5 PM with no overnight staff, relies on volunteers and staff during operating hours. Harney addressed concerns about waste, stating, "As far as a dog living in waste, you know, for hours on end, we don't have anyone here after 5 PM. The first time it will get cleaned is at 7 AM when people get here, but we get those kennels cleaned immediately in the morning."

Volunteer Lori Lindsay identified budgeting and staffing as the main issues, suggesting that the city of Henderson should allocate more budget to address the understaffing.

As for the next steps, the shelter is undergoing an extensive analysis to determine future investments, with the results expected by the end of the year.