LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a press conference last week, Henderson mayor Debra March, said she's proud of the new upcoming attractions to the city, and said she welcomes new business to the "Second safest city in America."

As the city continues to grow, the crime rate continues to remain low.

Henderson chief of police, Thedrick Andres, says he's proud of his team, and even more proud of the community.

“The crime is that the police department's responsibility to solve alone we have to engage our community in this," Andres commented.

Henderson is the 2nd safest large; city in America, according to AdvisorSmith, a research group.

Andres says his police department has some of the best employees that work hard to keep the city as safe as possible.

“We set a vision for ourselves," said Andres, "to be one of those premier police agencies in America.”

With the growth in population and businesses, Andres says the department is hiring new police officers.

