Helping a community in need: Super Bowl LVIII Committee helps plant trees in urban farm for 'Giving Tuesday'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NFL Green, the Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, Moon Valley Nurseries and dozens of volunteers helped the Obodo Urban Farm in Historic West Las Vegas.

From planting nearly two dozen fruit trees, to building ADA compliant raised garden beds, the people of Obodo Urban Farm say this project is bringing a newfound hope to this community.

"It means so much to have so many from outside this community to come in and see that there is still life here, that there is still beauty here," said Obodo Collective Executive Director Tameka Henry. Obodo Collective is the non-profit that takes care of the urban farm.

"A community that has been overlooked and underserved for so many years," said Henry.

Access to parks or other green space is hard to come by on that side of town.

"It's a food desert, there's not many grocery stores here, access to fresh locally grown produce is almost null and void," said Henry.

Obodo Collective is making a difference. All the organization's representatives and volunteers picked up shovels to help plant fig, papaya, lemon, lime and other fruit trees to create a fresh future in an area many say has been barren.

"This farm is a symbol just of the revitalization of the area," said Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee Chief Community Engagement Officer Myisha Boyce.

"Hopefully when people walk by these gardens, and see something that's a small plant and a bigger plant and grow, it gives them hope with life as well," said Moon Valley Nurseries Regional Manager Matthew Fichera.

Along with proving fresh produce to the community, Obodo Collective targets multi-generational poverty by working closely with children and their families.

"Knowing that NFL Green sees us, knowing that the Super Bowl Host Committee sees us, we're hoping that more will see that there is hope and beauty on the historic west side," said Henry.

If you'd like to help volunteer or donate to the cause, click here.