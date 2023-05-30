HELP of Southern Nevada hosting 12th annual water drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — HELP of Southern Nevada has kicked off its 12th Annual "HELP2O" water drive to benefit the local homeless community.

According to organization officials, the drive is underway now and will run through Sept. 4. Members of the community are invited to donate bottled water to HELP's Framing Hope Warehouse at 1600 E. Flamingo Road. The warehouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"During these warm summer months, our local homeless community faces an even greater struggle as scorching temperatures continue to rise," said Abby Quinn, the Chief Community Relations Officer for HELP of Southern Nevada. "The unbearable heat can be extremely hazardous to their health and well-being, which is why it is crucial that we come together as a community to support those in need. Through our water drive initiative, we aim to provide much-needed relief and assistance to our homeless population by ensuring that they have access to clean, safe drinking water."

The organization is also teaming up with the Las Vegas Aviators. At each home game through July 3, fans will be encourages to donate when checking out at a concession stand. That will go towards "supporting the well-being of our most vulnerable population until they secure housing or become housed."

HELP of Southern Nevada said monetary donations can also be made online.