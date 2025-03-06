Watch Now
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returning to Las Vegas for 10-year anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is on the road for its 2025 U.S. tour, bringing exclusive treats and collectibles to Hello Kitty fans across the nation with two spots in Las Vegas.

You can catch the truck as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary in Downtown Summerlin and Henderson.

STOP 1

  • Location: Downtown Summerlin (in the Macy’s Courtyard on Festival Plaza Drive)
  • Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

STOP 2

  • Location: Galleria at Sunset (near Cycle Gear)
  • Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to their 10-year truck cafe anniversary, Hello Kitty is turning 50 years old. To celebrate this milestone, fans can expect brand-new treats and limited-edition merch.

Since its debut in 2014, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has visited more than 100 cities nationwide.

