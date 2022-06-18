Heat preparation top priority for local firefighters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Clark County Fire Department, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year.

That's why heat preparation is vital for its firefighters, in order for them to stay acclimated to the environment.

Jeff Page, Fire Engineer with the CCFD, says they train with their gear and equipment on as a way to prepare. They also ensure they remain hydrated at all times.

"Staying hydrated prior to our shift," said Page, "as well as when we get to the station."

Page says everyone within the fire department encourages each other to stay motivated, especially during the summer months.

He says they also encourage local residents to stay hydrated, as the heat can be deadly.

For more on heat safety tips from the CCFD, click here.