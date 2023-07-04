Heat is top of mind for attendees at 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Preparations for one of the largest 4th of July parades in southern Nevada are underway.

The 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will take place Tuesday morning. The parade is scheduled to start around 9 a.m.

Thousands have already secured a spot along the route. Many who are attending are also preparing for hot temperatures.

Barbara Mattsfield says she tries to attend the Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade every year.

"It's nice to see everybody out and enjoying and celebrating the independence of America," Mattsfield said. "I love the parade, it's a lot of fun."

More than 70 entries will pass through the Trails Village of Summerlin Tuesday morning, and extreme heat is expected in the forecast.

"We bring lots of water and stuff to keep cool," Mattsfield said.

She says the heat won't stop her from attending.

Another resident, Paige Wiseman says finding shade for her family will be a priority. She says last year's attendance was significant and getting a good spot was a major challenge.

"There is sunshine everywhere," Wiseman said. "Trying to find a spot without sunshine was just crazy."

More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the parade and almost every spot has been taken. A family said they arrived at 7 a.m. to get a spot in the shade.

Yasmin and Lyndon Conaway say they woke up at 5 a.m., and by 7 a.m. they laid down sheets to secure their spot.

"Over the years, it's gotten a lot busier," the two said. "We noticed that if we don't come out, we won't get a spot."

With the excessive heat hitting the valley, they also brought along canopies to provide shade.

"We have a tent," the two said. "We will bring plenty of water, coolers full of ice and all that."

The Conaways say the heat will be rough, but being able to enjoy and celebrate the nation's freedom will be worth it.