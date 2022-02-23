Heart transplant recipients get married in Las Vegas on 2-2-22

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When many couples say, “I do,” they are promising to share their hearts with one another forever. For one couple that got married in Las Vegas Tuesday, it goes way beyond that.

Sheila Daley and James Dunbar met several years ago while on a walking trail in their hometown of Rochester, Minnesota. They say it was love at first sight, and their bond grew stronger as they faced new challenges together — including two heart transplants. The couple had the same surgeon.

“We really have a second chance at life,” Dunbar said.

“Life has a whole new meaning now, and time is precious, and we really don’t know how much we have,” said Daley. “We want to spend these remaining years together.”

The couple exchanged vows in a special ceremony at the Wynn Las Vegas, surrounded by family and friends. Both say life and love are better the second time around.

The couple recently purchased a second home in Arizona and plan to spend their honeymoon there. They hope their wedding brings awareness to the importance of organ donation.

