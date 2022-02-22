Couples flock to Las Vegas to tie the knot on 2/22/22

On Tuesday — February 22, 2022 — a record number of couples are set to tie the knot in Las Vegas.

In the wedding capital of the world, a record number of couples will be getting married, creating a big ripple effect for all sorts of businesses tied to the industry.

“For 2/22/22 we were just bombarded with so many phone calls. I swear there were seven lines ringing,” said an employee at Rolling Dough Bakery in Spring Valley.

A local flower shop said they typically receive a couple of orders for bridal bouquets, but on 2/22/22 that number is a lot higher.

“We've seen a huge uptick in business. We’re doing about 25 weddings. We’re expecting to get a lot of walk-in customers so we definitely have flowers ready for them,” said the owner.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya says the county is expecting 2/22/22 to be one of the five highest wedding dates of all time in Las Vegas.