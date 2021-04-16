Watch
Hearing set on bid for 1st execution since 2006 in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has scheduled a hearing next month on a bid by prosecutors to set an execution date for a man convicted of killing four people and wounding one in a Las Vegas supermarket in 1999.

Zane Floyd's attorney said Thursday that Floyd has not given up appeals and will fight in state and federal courts against efforts to carry out the death sentence.

RELATED: Nevada Assembly approves bill that would get rid of death penalty

He's claiming in federal court that execution by lethal injection would violate Floyd's constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, Floyd has a May 12 hearing in state court. He would be the first person executed in Nevada since 2006.

