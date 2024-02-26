Hearing from Rock n' Roll 5k runners, including the first woman to finish

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Runners from around the world and throughout the valley took over Downtown Las Vegas this weekend for this year's Rock N Roll Running Series.

More than 6,000 runners participated in the 5K race, which is just one of three races in the series taking place in downtown and the Las Vegas strip.

"It's a great race, especially in the area. It's a nice flat course. It's like perfect conditions in Las Vegas as well," said Sullivan Clark, who ran the 5K race Saturday.

Clark is from New Zealand.

He's in Las Vegas for a pool tournament and wasn't planning on joining a 5k race.

"It was a spur-of-the-moment thing. I try to play pool tournaments at the same time as running an event," said Clark.

Clark said he had not run a 5k race since high school but still was able to manage to be the first runner to cross the finish line.

"I didn't expect to do necessarily well. I just kind of run to improve myself every day," said Clark.

Glynis Milne is a runner from Canada and was the first woman to cross the finish line Saturday.

"The race was good," said Milne, "It was nice to be able to go out and get a nice effort in and win"

She said she has been running the Rock N Roll Running Series race since 2015 and has come in first two other times.

"I got a little concern there cause I didn't have a lot by the end, but it feels really good and special to win again," said Milne.

She and her husband will be celebrating by running the half marathon Sunday.

"Just taking the sights and running the strip," said Milne.

The 5K started on 4th and Bridge Avenue and ended right in front of the Fremont Street Experience.

The runners were also able to enjoy a huge party at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center.

